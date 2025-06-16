Three fishermen jump overboard from burning boat, one missing

IPOH: A fisherman gone missing is feared to have drowned after the boat he was on with two other fishermen caught fire about 8.6 nautical miles east of Tanjung Piandang, Kuala Kurau today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Kurau Zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Hairil Othman said all three fishermen on board jumped into the sea to save themselves in the fire that broke out at about 4 am today.

He said only two fishermen were rescued while the other who is also the owner of the boat, identified as Cheah Chai Pun, 33, has yet to be found.

“The fire started in the engine section of the boat. It was extinguished by firefighters as soon as the boat was towed to the Tanjung Piandang jetty,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Hairil said his MMEA team have activated a search and rescue operation in collaboration with various agencies and the local maritime community, which was also mobilised to help channel information and provide logistical support.

MMEA also calls on the public or fishing community who have any new leads to assist the search by channelling information at 011-3525 9919 or the Kuala Kurau maritime zone office at 05-727 9919.

The search operation for the solitary victim would continue tomorrow morning as it was called off at nightfall today.