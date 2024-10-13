Three individuals arrested for alleged link to GISBH charged with human trafficking, physical sexual assault

KOTA TINGGI: Three individuals, among those arrested for alleged link to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd ( GISBH) last month, were charged in the Sessions Court here today for human trafficking and physical sexual assault.

Mahmad Hamal Tukiman, 57, Rabiahtul Adawiyah Md Shash, 31, and Muhammad Ansarullah Tukino, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them that were read out before Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan.

Mahmad Hamal and Rabiahtul Adawiyah are charged with four counts under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 with trafficking three women and a man, aged between 30 to 57 years, for labour exploitation.

They were charged with committing the offence with two others still at large at Ikhwan Resort Kampung Air Bintan, Ladang Sungai Papan, Bandar Penawar, near here, between August last year and Oct 1 this year.

They face imprisonment of not more than 15 years or a fine of not more than RM250,000 or both if found guilty.

Judge Hayda Faridzal, in setting Nov 27 for mention, allowed them bail of RM10,000 for each charge with a local surety and also ordered them to report themselves at a police station once a month and not to intimidate the victims.

Mahmad Hamal and Rabiahtul Adawiyah, both represented by lawyer Fathul Anwar Muin, were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

As for Muhammad Ansarullah, he was charged with two counts of physical sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy at the surau of Ikhwan Resort Kampung Air Bintan, Ladang Sungai Papan, Bandar Penawar, near here at 10 pm on June 1 and June 3 this year.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction.

Muhammad Ansarullah, represented by lawyer Muhd Zaim Rosli, was also allowed bail of RM 5,000 for each charge with a local surety and to report himself at a police station once a month and not to intimidate the victims.

The court set Nov 28 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid.