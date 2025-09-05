Three Malaysian protected areas gain ASEAN Heritage Park status

KUALA LUMPUR: Three protected areas in Malaysia have achieved ASEAN Heritage Park status following unanimous approval at the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment.

The newly designated sites include Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve in Pahang alongside Bako National Park and Bukit Lambir National Park in Sarawak.

This recognition brings Malaysia’s total ASEAN Heritage Parks to seven, joining existing sites like Gunung Mulu National Park and Kinabalu National Park.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability stated this achievement will enhance Malaysia’s international reputation and strengthen regional biodiversity cooperation.

Vietnam also received recognition for three protected areas during the Langkawi meeting chaired by Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

ASEAN Heritage Parks represent a regional initiative focused on conserving biodiversity and unique ecosystems across Southeast Asia.

This designation supports Malaysia’s National Biodiversity Policy target of strengthening international recognition for conservation areas.

The success demonstrates effective collaboration between federal and state authorities including PERHILITAN and Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

This achievement gains additional significance with Malaysia preparing to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

The ministry encourages state governments to nominate more potential sites for international biodiversity recognition programs. – Bernama