KOTA BHARU: An almost three-metre-long crocodile was spotted in a padi field in Kampung Nechang, Tumpat, yesterday afternoon, following recent flooding in the area.

The appearance of the wayward crocodile startled local residents as the padi field is a popular fishing spot, and this is the first time such a reptile, believed to have come from Sungai Nechang, has been seen there.

Resident Mohd Azam Jusoh, 35, said there had been no sign of such wild animals before, and its presence was causing concern among villagers.

“The appearance of the crocodile caused many villagers to come out to see the predator. We are worried that if the crocodile doesn’t leave the padi field, it might swim towards the houses if flooding occurs again,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Mohd Azam added that many residents took the opportunity to take photos and record videos of the crocodile, as it was the first time they had seen one up close.

Yesterday, a team of firemen arrived to monitor the situation and attempt to guide the crocodile back to its habitat in Sungai Nechang.