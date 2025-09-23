Three military conferences boost Malaysia-US defence cooperation in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Three major military conferences are strengthening defence cooperation between Malaysia and the United States this week.

The Malaysian Army and the United States Army Pacific are jointly organising the gatherings in Kuala Lumpur from September 23 to 26.

USARPAC Chaplain Colonel Khallid Shabazz stated that these conferences provide a valuable platform for military leaders to discuss key issues directly.

He noted that the meetings cover critical topics including artificial intelligence, operational readiness and strategic partnerships.

“If you get leaders in the room to exchange ideas and find out what works, that’s when real connection happens,” Shabazz told Bernama.

He emphasised that personal meetings create stronger bonds than electronic communication like emails.

Shabazz explained that the conferences bring together army chiefs, senior leaders and enlisted personnel from across the Indo-Pacific region.

These gatherings aim to foster friendship, build coalitions and enhance regional security cooperation.

Shabazz holds the distinction of being one of only five Muslim chaplains in the entire United States Army.

His promotion to colonel in 2018 made him the highest-ranking Muslim chaplain in the US military.

With over 35 years of military service, he has dedicated his career to guiding soldiers of all faiths.

He reflected that USARPAC conducts more than 30 exercises annually with regional partners.

Chaplains play a vital role in these exercises by supporting soldiers facing personal struggles.

These challenges can include marital conflict, depression and adjustment difficulties.

“One of the key roles of chaplains is what we call the ‘Ministry of Presence’, which means being with soldiers wherever they are, building trust and showing genuine care,” Shabazz explained.

He stressed that connection is fundamental to gaining the trust needed to support military personnel effectively.

As a Muslim chaplain, Shabazz emphasised that his mission extends beyond religious boundaries.

“If a soldier is Catholic and needs spiritual guidance, I can refer them to a Catholic priest,” he stated.

Chaplains focus on strengthening individuals and helping them connect with their spiritual core regardless of specific faith.

Shabazz also underscored the critical importance of spiritual resilience for military readiness.

This resilience becomes particularly vital during deployments and conflict situations. – Bernama