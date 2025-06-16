KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will once again be represented on the international scientific stage, with the selection of three young scientists to attend the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany, scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 4.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in a statement today, said this year’s meeting will focus on the field of chemistry and is expected to bring together around 35 Nobel laureates and over 600 young scientists from 84 countries.

Malaysia will be represented by Nur Diyan Mohd Ridzuan, 30, a PhD candidate in Applied Sciences (Chemistry) at Universiti Teknologi Petronas; Dr Ana Masara Ahmad Mokhtar, 34, a senior lecturer at the Bioprocess Technology Division, School of Industrial Technology, Universiti Sains Malaysia; and Dr Mak Kit Kay, 33, a lecturer at the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, International Medical University (IMU).

According to the statement, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, established in 1951, provide a globally recognised forum for exchange between Nobel laureates and young scientists.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, in the same statement, said the participation reflects the ability of local talents to compete internationally and is in line with MOSTI’s commitment to nurturing future generations of scientists through long-term investment in talent development in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“We believe that interaction with Nobel Prize winners will broaden the horizons of our young researchers and inspire more youth to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) president Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen Tengku Ibrahim said the young Malaysian scientists will have the opportunity to present their research and expertise at the meeting, opening the door to collaboration with scientists from world-class facilities.

Since 2004, ASM – as the official nominating body – has identified and nominated promising scientists each year for consideration by the scientific review panel of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. To date, a total of 89 Malaysian scientists have been selected to take part in the meeting.