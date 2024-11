Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in almost entire country until 6 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit all states except Penang until 6 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 3.05 pm, MetMalaysia said the areas involved Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perlis and Melaka while Selangor involves Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

The same situation is predicted to hit Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang Dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Central Perak, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim).

For the east coast, the affected area in Kelantan is Jeli, in Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) while Pahang involves Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan and Rompin.

In addition, the affected areas in Negeri Sembilan involve Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau while Johor involves Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the areas predicted to be affected are Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan), Bintulu (Bintulu), Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang while Sabah involves the Interior (Sipitang, Beaufort and Nabawan) and the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud).