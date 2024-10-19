Thunderstorms, heavy rain warning for Labuan, 10 states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to affect Labuan and 10 states until 6 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In an advisory issued at 3.30 pm, MetMalaysia said that the severe weather conditions are forecast to impact the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang.

Similar weather is expected in parts of Kedah, including Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu; Perak (Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim); Selangor (Hulu Selangor); and the districts of Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are also forecast for Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi), parts of Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Asajaya, and Limbang (Lawas).

In Sabah, the affected areas include the Interior Division (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tuaran), as well as Tawau, Sandakan (Kinabatangan and Sandakan), and Kudat.