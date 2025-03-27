Tight security at Masjid Madani groundbreaking ceremony

PETALING JAYA: A strong police presence was seen at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Masjid Madani near Jalan Masjid India today, following the recent settlement of a dispute over relocating a Hindu temple partially situated on the site.

Over 100 police officers were deployed, strategically positioned near Jakel Square and adjacent areas. Security sweeps, including the use of sniffer dogs, were conducted within the mosque site’s perimeter, where officers formed a protective line.

Despite the heightened security measures, the event proceeded peacefully.

Public access via Jalan Munshi Abdullah remained unrestricted, with no roadblocks implemented.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the ceremony, affirming the government’s commitment to the mosque project.

This followed public criticism concerning the temple’s relocation to accommodate the mosque’s construction.

Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, the landowner, clarified that the land acquisition occurred in 2012, with construction approval granted in 2021.

Its legal head Aiman Dazuki stated that the company delayed construction out of respect for the temple’s relocation process. He emphasised the necessity of relocation due to land constraints, offering to cover the associated costs.

A resolution was reached on Tuesday, with the temple committee agreeing to relocate the temple 50 metres to a new 4,000 sq ft site, mirroring its current size.

Federal Territories Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa confirmed the agreement, paving the way for the mosque’s groundbreaking ceremony.