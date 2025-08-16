Timor-Leste nears permanent ASEAN membership ahead of October summit

SEREMBAN: Timor-Leste’s permanent membership in ASEAN is now in the documentation phase before its formal admission at the October summit.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed the progress during a press briefing today.

“At the upcoming ASEAN Summit in October, there will be a ceremony to welcome Timor-Leste as a permanent member of ASEAN. Right now, it is only at the documentation stage,” he said.

He added that Timor-Leste has met most of ASEAN’s membership requirements.

“We decided that they should first be admitted as a permanent member, after which ASEAN will assist them in completing the remaining documentation process,” he explained.

Mohamad spoke after officiating UMNO Rembau’s women, youth, and puteri division meetings.

ASEAN reaffirmed its commitment to Timor-Leste’s inclusion as the 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

The decision aligns with the outcome of the 46th ASEAN Summit.

A Joint Communique from the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 9 highlighted support for Timor-Leste’s early accession to key economic agreements.

“We look forward to Timor-Leste fulfilling its roles and obligations as an incoming member state and its commitment to upholding ASEAN’s fundamental principles,” the statement read.

Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia’s youngest nation, applied for ASEAN membership in 2011.

The country gained independence on May 20, 2002, after years of struggle.

Despite delays, Dili has shown strong commitment to meeting ASEAN’s membership criteria.

In February, Malaysia contributed US$200,000 to the ASEAN Secretariat’s Timor-Leste Unit in Jakarta.

The funds aim to accelerate the membership process.

Malaysia has also provided technical training through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

To date, 319 Timor-Leste officials have received training in various fields under the programme. - Bernama