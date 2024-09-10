Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership application discussed in bilateral meeting between Anwar, Xanana

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a bilateral meeting with his Timor-Leste counterpart, Xanana Gusmao.

Among the matters discussed during the meeting at the National Convention Centre (NCC) was Timor-Leste’s application for full membership in the ASEAN bloc.

The two leaders engaged in a discussion lasting about 15 minutes while attending the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits at the NCC.

Timor-Leste is currently awaiting the consensus of ASEAN member states to be accepted as a full member of the regional bloc.

Timor-Leste was recognised as an ASEAN observer state and joined the ASEAN Regional Forum in 2005 before officially applying for membership on March 4, 2011.

In 2022, ASEAN leaders gathered at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and agreed in principle for Timor-Leste to become the bloc’s 11th member.

Timor-Leste has also been granted observer status to participate in all ASEAN Meetings, including plenary sessions.