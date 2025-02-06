“Title of Datuk, Tan Sri not for sale” - Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, stressed that federal awards of orders, stars and medals are not for sale or lobbying, but are only given to individuals who are truly deserving and have rendered service to the government and the country.

Sultan Ibrahim said that although the government has outlined the conditions for consideration, he will still re-evaluate each proposed candidate.

“In my view, only individuals who have served and rendered service to the government for a long time, or who have brought glory to the country, should be accepted. Indeed, not many pass the conditions every year. Although there are parties who lobby, I will not entertain them.

“The titles of Datuk and Tan Sri are not for sale. If you have a lot of money, do charity, help the poor and needy,” said His Majesty.

In this regard, the King said that the successful recipients today should appreciate and be proud of the awards they have been bestowed with.

Sultan Ibrahim said this at the investiture ceremony for 2025, held in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the King at Istana Negara here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia.

Present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Cabinet Ministers.

Meanwhile, the King also expressed his gratitude to the entire nation for the wishes and prayers that always accompany him in every step he takes in carrying out his duties and responsibilities as the Head of State.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all parties who have made all the events in conjunction with my birthday celebration this year a success.

“Let us pray to the presence of Allah SWT, may this beloved country of Malaysia be blessed and remain peaceful, progressive and prosperous,” said His Majesty.