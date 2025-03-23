KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is actively working to restore electricity supply in Johor, including flood-affected areas such as Kangkar Tebrau.

In a statement today, TNB reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the affected communities’ safety, stability, and well-being.

“TNB prioritises thorough inspections, cleaning, and testing of all flood-affected electrical infrastructure to ensure safe power restoration. Our technical teams are working tirelessly on the ground to accelerate the recovery process.

“Alternative solutions, including temporary power supplies, are being deployed where necessary, to support critical areas and essential services. The public can stay informed through regular updates from TNB’s Careline and official social media channels,” it said.

It added that as of 8 am yesterday, 86% of the affected areas in Johor had their electricity restored.

“A significant portion of the affected areas has already had power restored, with ongoing efforts to achieve full recovery as soon as possible. TNB Careline provides hourly updates on the latest progress via its Facebook page, TNBCareline.

TNB also urged the public to prioritise safety when handling electrical equipment after floods. For safety guidelines, the public can refer to TNB’s flood safety tips at www.tnb.com.my/floodsafetytips.

It also acknowledges and appreciates the unwavering dedication of its field teams, who continue working tirelessly, even throughout Ramadan, to support the community.