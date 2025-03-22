KULAI: A total of six 5G telecommunication transmission stations in Johor have been affected by the floods.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said five of the affected stations were in the Johor Bahru district, while one was in Pontian.

“All these 5G transmitter stations were affected due to the disruption in electricity supply. However, it has not impacted 4G services.

“The situation will continue to be monitored, and we believe the stations will be operational again once the supply is restored,“ she told a press conference after visiting a flood relief centre at Dewanraya Taman Senai Utama here yesterday.

She added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken the initiative to provide free Wi-Fi at relief centres with a high number of evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak, and Johor.

“Four relief centres in Sabah have been equipped with Wi-Fi, while 12 in Sarawak and two in Johor.

“In Johor, the centres are at Dewanraya Taman Senai Utama and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Batu, while two more will be installed at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Kuo Kuang and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Teo said about eight million early disaster warning Short Message Service (SMS) alerts had been sent by telecommunication companies to users from November 2024 to Feb 10.

“In November alone, 2.7 million SMS alerts were sent, followed by 4.1 million in December, one million in January, and 13,700 as of Feb 10.

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the telecommunication companies that have assisted the government in sending early disaster warnings,“ she said.

She also advised the public to remain vigilant and heed the warnings issued to avoid any untoward incidents.

Earlier, Teo, who is also Kulai MP, handed over donations in the form of mattresses and reclining chairs at the Dewanraya Taman Senai Utama, which is housing 136 flood evacuees.