PETALING JAYA: The government will announce a toll discount for Hari Raya Aidilfitri soon, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“There will be (an announcement on toll). We have done this for Chinese New Year, of course we will do this for Aidilfitri.

“Please wait, we will make an announcement. Please be patient,“ he was quoted as saying after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Works Ministry on Thursday.

He added that the discount would follow the same approach as the one implemented during Chinese New Year, which was 50%, The Star reported.

A 50% toll discount was provided in January for Chinese New Year travellers, replacing the previous toll-free initiative for major festivals.

In February, Nanta stated that the 50% discount would apply to all festive seasons this year as a substitute for the government’s earlier toll exemption policy.

He clarified that the toll issue was not discussed in the one-hour meeting with Anwar and officials, which focused on the ministry’s performance, service efficiency, timely project completion, and cost management.

“We are taking note of what the Prime Minister requested, which is to focus on timely completion and ensure cost efficiency in our projects,” he said.