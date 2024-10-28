Toll-free highways for Deepavali on Tuesday and Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Highway users nationwide will enjoy toll-free travel on Oct 29 and 30 in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement today, said the toll exemption would take effect from 12.01 am tomorrow until 11.59 pm on Wednesday (Oct 30).

However, he said this would apply solely to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas, except the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll Plaza and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza in Johor.

“The government will bear the estimated cost of RM38 million for this free toll initiative, with compensation to be paid to all concession companies involved.

“This initiative aligns with the core principles of the MADANI government, namely Prosperity and Care and Compassion, in easing the public’s cost of living while strengthening unity among the nation’s diverse communities,” he said.

Nanta encouraged highway users to take advantage of this opportunity and to plan their journeys for smoother travel.

“On behalf of the Works Ministry, the Malaysian Highway Authority and all highway concession companies, I urged road users to drive responsibly and adhere to all regulations.

“Please take a break if you are tired or drowsy. Let us all work together to make our highways safe, clean and comfortable while reducing road accident statistics in Malaysia,” he added.