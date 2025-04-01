Tony Eusoff reflects on dark episode behind bars

KUALA LUMPUR: The five months he spent behind bars will remain a dark chapter in the life of Tony Eusoff.

The 47-year-old actor, who hails from Kuching, Sarawak, vividly remembers his prison term as well as the anxiety he felt bearing the ex-convict label after he was released.

Tony, whose real name is Anthony Joseph Hermas Rajiman, was sentenced to eight months in prison by a Singapore court in April 2016 after he was found guilty of possessing a controlled Class A drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. However, he was released earlier after serving five months and 10 days for good behaviour.

Describing it as the lowest point of his life, Tony said he deeply empathises with the trauma faced by jail inmates preparing for release as they must confront a society often cynical toward ex-convicts.

The ‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara’ actor uses his own dark past and life after prison as a guide and source of motivation for inmates about to be freed.

“I’m not counselling or giving them lectures. I’m simply sharing my experiences and providing motivation because I’ve been through it myself. I see the prison experience as paying a debt. Once the debt is settled, you’re free.

“So, the key is to focus on self-improvement and starting a new life. Don’t be afraid... Malaysians are kind and forgiving as long as we show genuine effort to better ourselves,“ he said at the launch of the Unifi TV original series ‘Din Tiger’ recently.

Reflecting on the incident, which he attributes to his own foolishness, Tony admits he still grapples with guilt, especially after witnessing his parents’ anguish during his incarceration.

“At the time of my arrest, I wasn’t young... I was 38 years old and should have known better. Not only was I terrified but I also felt incredibly guilty... I vividly remember embracing my mother for the last time before heading to prison, and seeing her crying.

“As a child, there’s nothing more heartbreaking than seeing your mother cry because of your mistakes. That moment awakened me and gave me the resolve to become more mature,“ he said.