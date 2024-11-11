Total of 14,937 welfare recipients self-reliant - Nancy Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14,937 welfare recipients nationwide have become self-reliant and no longer require assistance from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, highlighted that the recipients were supported by a range of programmes such as empowerment and transformation initiatives, as well as personal financial management training, to help them break free from poverty.

“As of August 2024, JKM statistics show there are 543,086 welfare recipients across Malaysia, with a total allocation of RM1.73 billion,“ she said while winding up the Supply Bill 2025 debate for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nancy noted that this year JKM also provided RM18.3 million in financial aid to 212 voluntary welfare associations nationwide, which provide care, protection, and rehabilitation services to people with disabilities, benefitting 6,900 individuals.

“This support is temporary. It is an incentive to assist those providing these essential services,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Unity, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, outlined that the ministry’s focus for the coming year will centre on four key strategies: promoting a unity ecosystem, exploring the Rukun Negara, promoting MADANI harmony initiatives, and enhancing socio-cultural communities to strengthen national unity.

“We are embracing the theme ‘Harmony in Diversity,‘ reflecting our commitment to building a united nation that values our cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity,“ he said during the ministry’s winding-up.

He also noted that the ministry has developed the National Unity Action Plan 2021–2030, a comprehensive roadmap to create a more inclusive and cohesive society.

“This plan reflects the government’s dedication to strengthening interethnic relations, promoting national integration, and addressing racial issues through collaborative programmes and initiatives across ministries and agencies,“ he said.

The Dewan Rakyat session will resume tomorrow.