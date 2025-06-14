ALOR GAJAH: Trade unions in Melaka have been urged to take a more proactive role in protecting the welfare of their members across various sectors by leveraging initiatives and programmes available at both the federal and state levels.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that at the same time, workers are encouraged to join unions registered under the Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS), noting that this would help ensure their voices are heard and their rights protected under the Trade Union Act 1959.

“Joining a union is a personal choice, but it is the union that safeguards workers’ rights - rights that individuals may not always be aware of. By becoming members, workers gain access to protection and a second opinion before any action is taken.

“As for the trade unions, I hope they will continue to play an effective role in protecting the welfare of their members,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with the Melaka community at Villa d’Acqua, Kampung Pulau, here today.

Also present were the representative of the Minister of Human Resources, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen; state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem; and JHEKS director-general Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab.

He said that to date, nearly 28 main trade unions and 41 branches in the state are registered under the JHEKS, representing over 60,000 members.

Earlier during the programme, 21 trade unions in Melaka had their applications approved and will receive grant assistance amounting to RM359,998 under the Union Affairs Development Grant (PHEKS).