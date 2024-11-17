Trailer driver in fatal Bukit Tengah crash to be charged tomorrow

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The driver of the trailer involved in the fatal accident on Jalan Bukit Tengah last Wednesday will be charged at the Bukit Mertajam Court tomorrow.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris confirmed that the 51-year-old man would be charged after completing his remand period today.

“The man, who was detained following the accident, has been remanded until today for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told Bernama today.

In the incident, a woman was killed and a man was severely injured after a container fell off a trailer and crushed their cars in a crash involving five vehicles.

The deceased, Lee Zi Rou, 21, was driving a Perodua Bezza, while the injured victim, Tan Chou Theng, 25, was behind the wheel of a Honda Jazz.