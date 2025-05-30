KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged oil and gas (O&G) industry players to play a role in training more young Sabahans, both at the university level and through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, to address the sector’s workforce needs.

Anwar emphasised that such training is vital to ensure that young workers in the O&G sector meet the set standards and requirements, becoming highly skilled workers, thereby reducing mismatches in the industry.

He also called on state and federal government agencies to be more flexible in allowing individuals to enter the field even without formal certificates.

“Let them undergo training and ensure that the training meets the industry’s standards and requirements,” he said when officiating the launch ceremony of the RM6.4 billion Phase One Esteel project here, today.

Also present was Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The three-phase project, worth RM31 billion and undertaken by Esteel Enterprise Sabah Sdn Bhd at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park, represents a promising development for Sabah as the state advances in unlocking its full potential.

Anwar stressed the importance of providing appropriate training, including opportunities for young Sabahans to enhance their skills outside the state, before returning as qualified professionals such as engineers or technicians.

For instance, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), the national oil and gas company, is providing comprehensive skills training focused primarily on the sector, the prime minister noted.

“Do not compromise. Think about the future of your students—they will be better prepared to serve the industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar highlighted that Malaysia’s political stability and clarity in economic policies have boosted investor confidence, contributing to the country’s success in attracting foreign investment across various sectors.

He also pointed out that the efficiency and transparency of civil servants in executing their duties are important in ensuring there are no bureaucratic obstacles hindering development projects.

“Investors are confident because of political stability, clear policies—especially economic policies—and effective execution at the ground level in project approvals,” he added.