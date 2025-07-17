Gaza Catholic church strike kills two, injures several, says Patriarchate

GAZA CITY: An apparent Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church killed two people and injured several others, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The attack targeted the Holy Family Compound, with conflicting initial reports on casualties.

The Latin Patriarchate confirmed, “Two persons were killed as a result of an apparent strike by the Israeli army that hit the Holy Family Compound this morning.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) responded, stating they were “aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

The IDF added, “The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.” Meanwhile, the Holy Family Church reported “a number of injured, some in critical condition.”

Among the wounded was Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, who sustained minor injuries. The Argentine priest, known for updating the late Pope Francis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was seen in Reuters footage with a bandaged leg but able to walk. The Vatican has not commented.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, stating, “The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude.” - Reuters