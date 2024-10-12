Travel restrictions imposed on more than 200,000 individuals, companies - IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has imposed travel restrictions on 203,123 individuals and companies as of Nov 30.

In a statement today, the IRB said the number included 175,656 individuals with arrears under Section 104 of the Income Tax Act (ACP) 1967, as well as 12,205 individuals with tax arrears under Section 22 of the Real Property Gains Tax Act (ACKHT) 1976.

“According to Sections 104 and 75A of the ACP 1967, and Section 22 of the ACKHT 1976, the IRB is empowered to prevent any individual from leaving Malaysia if they or their company have unpaid tax arrears to the government.

“The travel restriction is the last action that can be imposed if the taxpayer still fails to pay the remaining outstanding tax (individuals and companies) after various reminders and notices have been issued,“ the statement said.

According to the IRB, the action of restricting travel abroad against any party is not aimed at denying them their rights but the action is an effort to enforce the existing tax law on taxpayers who fail to settle tax arrears.

Therefore, the IRB said taxpayers should always be sensitive in carrying out their responsibilities at all times and do not delay in resolving tax matters to avoid any inconvenience in the future.

“Therefore, LHDN would like to advise all taxpayers who wish to travel abroad to check the status of their tax arrears first through the MyTax portal which can be accessed at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/.

“In addition, the review of travel restrictions abroad can be done through the official portal of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) in https://sspi.imi.gov.my/sspi/,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, starting March 4, 2024, applications for the cancellation of travel restrictions were enabled online through the e-Travel Restrictions service which can be accessed through the MyTax portal.

Applications for the lifting of travel restrictions can also be made using the existing procedures and channels, namely by contacting the LHDN Contact Centre at 03-8911 1000 or visiting the nearest LHDN office.

Further information on e-Travel Restrictions can be referred to the Frequently Asked Questions on Application for Lifting of Travel Restrictions via Quick Access at https://www.hasil.gov.my/individu/lain-lain/soalan-lazim-individu/.

“In line with the latest trend of Malaysians who like to travel abroad or perform their religious obligations, IRB would like to advise taxpayers to first check the status of their tax arrears and travel restrictions before planning for any travel abroad,“ the statement said.