KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim has been rescheduled to October 2026.

Lawyer Datuk SN Nair, representing Anwar, said he had requested that the trial dates earlier set by the court - Jan 20 and 23 and Feb 12 and 13 this year, be vacated as his client has official business abroad.

“The court set a new trial date, from Oct 26 to 29, 2026. The plaintiff (Anwar) will be the sole witness in the case,“ he said when met by reporters after the case management, held in chambers before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohd Faizi Che Abu, representing Awang Solahuddin, confirmed the new trial date.

Anwar filed the defamation suit on March 3, 2023, over a statement by Awang Solahuddin in the Parliament lobby when attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Feb 21 of the same year.

ALSO READ: Anwar’s former pol sec sues Machang MP for defamation

According to Anwar, the remarks, which were recorded in audio and video formats, had been made public.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said the remarks implied that he was vindictive and revengeful and had abused his power as Prime Minister and Finance Minister by interfering, disrupting and arbitrarily instructing law enforcers and prosecutors in Malaysia to achieve his personal political agenda.

Anwar claimed that Awang Solahuddin had deliberately and maliciously uttered and published defamatory remarks to incite the public and create personal hatred against the prime minister who is now leading a legitimate government and is committed to combating all forms of corruption.

He also contended that the remarks have tarnished his reputation as a respectable leader in Malaysia and the world.

Anwar is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages and compensation as well as an injunction order to refrain the defendant or his agent from republishing the alleged defamatory remarks.

ALSO READ: MACC denies claim by Pendang MP that RM94 million was found in former minister’s residence