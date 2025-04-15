SINGAPORE: The late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was a friend of Singapore who played an instrumental role in advancing several bilateral issues between the country and Malaysia.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a letter to Abdullah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, described the former Malaysian premier as amiable but firm, and willing to advance discussions in the spirit of constructive cooperation and mutual support.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Tun Abdullah for his friendship over the years,” he said. The text of the letter, dated April 14, was shared by Singapore’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Wong added that Abdullah would be remembered by all as a warm and generous man, and would be fondly missed.

“Even as prime minister, he remained humble, and led Malaysia with wisdom and compassion,” he added.

Abdullah, affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, passed away at the age of 85 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. He was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Wong said that during Abdullah’s tenure as prime minister, both countries made good progress on longstanding bilateral issues.

“For instance, both countries agreed to abide by the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the sovereignty of Pedra Branca and Middle Rocks. Despite the difficulties, Tun Abdullah always engaged with us constructively, often defusing tense moments with his congenial personality,” he added.

Singapore and Malaysia also deepened cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the development of Iskandar Malaysia.

Wong said Abdullah also elevated ASEAN’s international standing and defended regionalism at a time of great change in the global community.

“As prime minister of Malaysia from 2003 to 2009, Tun Abdullah was an inspiration to many,” he said.