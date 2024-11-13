Tun Daim made significant contributions to the nation - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The late Tun Daim Zainuddin made numerous contributions to the country, especially during the financial crisis in the 1980s, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said as Finance Minister at the time, Daim successfully steered Malaysia back onto a stable economic path.

“At that time, I was still young and unaware of politics, but we cannot deny that during the 1980s and the ‘Asian Financial Crisis’, the late Daim, as Finance Minister, played a vital role in helping the government and his efforts contributed to Malaysia’s recovery,” he said after performing the funeral prayers for Daim at the Federal Territory Mosque here today.

Daim served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991, and again from 1999 to 2001.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, expressed his gratitude to Daim, recalling how he had come forward to offer support during his campaign in the 14th General Election in 2018.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed his condolences to Daim’s family, acknowledging the loss of a significant figure who had made numerous contributions to the country.

“The loss is not only felt by his family and friends but by the nation. We pray that his soul is blessed and placed among the righteous,” said the Bera MP.

Earlier, the vehicle carrying Daim’s remains arrived at the Federal Territory Mosque at 3.43 pm for the funeral prayers before being taken to the Raudhatul Sakinah Cemetery at Bukit Kiara 1 at 4.48 pm for burial.

Also present were former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Opposition Leader and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and former Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Daim, whose full name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, 86, passed away at 8.21 am today at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya, where he was receiving treatment.