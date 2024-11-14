TVET elements to be introduced to Year One pupils in 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will introduce elements of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) starting from Year One in primary schools through the 2027 School Curriculum.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said primary school students will be introduced to TVET elements through an integrated learning approach that combines various disciplines, including science, technology, digital, visual arts, music, and health education.

“Subsequently, Year Five and Year Six students will learn the basic disciplines of TVET subjects such as technology, home science, engineering, programming, and agriculture.

“Learning will be project-based, allowing students to understand, explore, and apply technology and digital knowledge in various fields,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) on whether MOE intends to introduce TVET programmes at the lower secondary level to allow students to choose skill-based fields that interest them.

Wong said content, skills, and values from various technological and digital fields will be further developed for lower secondary students in Forms One, Two, and Three to help them recognise their potential and encourage interest in TVET.

“MOE is confident that this initiative will provide early exposure and give students the opportunity to choose TVET fields after completing lower secondary education at Form Three,“ he added.