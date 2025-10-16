Two bank officers plead not guilty to RM107,040 bribe charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Two bank officers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to charges of accepting bribes totalling RM107,040 for processing personal loan applications that exceeded customers’ eligibility limits.

Syed Mohd Muhaimin Syed Mohd Mashrof, 42, faced 14 counts of receiving RM94,440 through cash deposits from Roshanizam Roslan, 31, while serving as Head of the Financing Unit at Bank Rakyat’s Kepong Branch.

The money was allegedly given as a reward for helping process personal loans for customers who had already applied for loans at other banks, causing them to exceed their borrowing limit.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Metro Prima in Kepong between April 4, 2023, and December 9, 2024.

Syed Mohd Muhaimin was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or RM10,000 upon conviction.

Zayme Zanee Othman, 43, faced nine counts of receiving RM12,600 through online transfers from Mohd Farid Aswad Adzahar, 42, while serving as Head of the Financing Unit at Bank Rakyat’s Serdang Raya Branch.

He allegedly received the money for helping process a similar loan application that exceeded eligibility limits.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Islamic Berhad in the Perbadanan Putrajaya Complex Annexe Building between September 8, 2022, and May 16, 2024, under the same anti-corruption law section.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat proposed bail of RM25,000 for Syed Mohd Muhaimin and RM15,000 for Zayme Zanee, each with one surety.

Both accused were also required to surrender their passports, report monthly to the MACC, and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses.

Lawyers Arik Zakri Abdul Kadir and Ahmad Kamal Abu Bakar, representing both accused, requested lower bail amounts citing their clients’ cooperation, family responsibilities, and clean records.

Judge Rosli Ahmad maintained bail at RM25,000 and RM15,000 respectively with the same conditions and set November 17 for the case mention. – Bernama