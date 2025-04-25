IPOH: The first two sets of Electric Train Service (ETS3) trains for the southern line to JB Sentral have arrived in Malaysia and been assembled, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the electric multiple unit (EMU) sets were currently undergoing technical tests, including dynamic and fault-free testing.

“If all the tests proceed smoothly, the trains are expected to begin operations by August.

“Apart from the first two sets, the remaining eight are being assembled in stages at the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) plant in Batu Gajah.

“All 10 sets are expected to be completed and fully operational by early next year to enhance the country’s rail service capacity,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, he visited the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) depot in Batu Gajah.

Loke said the CRRC plant in Batu Gajah now employed more than 85 per cent local workers, reflecting strong potential for the transfer of knowledge and expertise to local talent.

“This high workforce composition not only contributes to the development of the national rail industry, but also puts Malaysia on a solid track to becoming a regional rail engineering hub in the future.

“The government will remain committed to enhancing the country’s public transport system to ensure the convenience and comfort of the people,” he said.