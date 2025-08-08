Two friends deny robbing Chinese national of RM2.1m in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends have denied charges of robbing a Chinese national of RM2.1 million in a high-profile case.

Mohd Syaqir Mohd Ami, 30, and Nur Mohamed Mahsar Mohamed Nor, 34, appeared in the Sessions Court today.

They were accused alongside two others still at large of targeting Chen Kexue, 31, in Bukit Damansara.

The stolen items included a RM1.2 million wristwatch, gold bars, cash, and mobile phones.

The alleged robbery occurred on July 21 at a villa in Bukit Damansara.

The charge falls under Section 395 of the Penal Code, carrying up to 20 years in prison and whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuan Abdul Latif opposed bail, citing the severity of the offence.

He argued that the accused might flee, as one had attempted escape during arrest.

If bail was granted, he requested RM60,000 each with strict reporting conditions.

Defence lawyer Hazwan Hassan sought lower bail, citing his clients’ financial struggles.

Mohd Syaqir earns RM2,000 monthly and supports his mother battling cancer.

He recently recovered from paralysis after an accident last year.

Nur Mohamed Mahsar also earns RM2,000 and supports his wife and two children.

The lawyer assured the court there was no flight risk.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin set bail at RM15,000 each with additional conditions.

The case will next be mentioned on September 30. - Bernama