Two held; Ecstasy worth RM1.1m seized in Kluang

KLUANG: Police have dismantled a home-based drug trafficking operation, with the arrest of two local men and the seizure of RM1.1 million worth of ecstasy powder, in Taman Permata, on Tuesday.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the suspects, both unemployed and aged 26, were apprehended by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Kluang district police headquarters (IPD), at 10 am.

“The modus operandi involved buyers visiting the residence to obtain the ecstasy, believed to be intended for recreational use,” he explained, during a press conference at the Kluang IPD, today.

He added that the drug supply was sourced from Johor Bahru, although investigations are ongoing to determine how long the operation had been active.

Police seized nearly seven kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, along with a Kia Optima, a Perodua Kelisa, and RM600 in cash.

Bahrin also disclosed that the ecstasy was believed to have been processed at a house owned by the family of one of the arrested individuals, before being packaged in various flavoured drink packets, and sold at RM130 each.

Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and have prior drug and criminal records. They were remanded for seven days, starting yesterday. The case is being investigated under Sections 15(1)(a) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Bahrin said that police successfully resolved the theft of a palm oil tanker, after apprehending a 36-year-old local man just eight hours after the incident.

He stated that the suspect was arrested at 6 pm the same day following a report about the theft of a tanker, owned by a company, carrying 44,900 litres of palm oil, worth RM243,000.

“However, when the tanker was recovered, all the palm oil was missing, believed to have been sold. Further investigations are ongoing,“ Bahrin said, adding that RM60,000 in cash was confiscated from the suspect.

The individual, who tested negative for drugs and has no prior criminal record, was remanded for four days, starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.