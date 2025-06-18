KANGAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two men in connection with an investigation into false claims involving more than RM2 million in 2022.

According to a source, the duo, aged 43 and 50, were arrested between 4 pm and 4.10 pm on Tuesday (June 17) when they turned up to give their statements at the Perlis MACC office here.

The two individuals are believed to have used five construction companies to undertake maintenance, upgrading and repair works at five secondary schools in Perlis, involving an allocation of RM2.459 million.

The source said the men were released on MACC bail of RM10,000 with one surety at 9.30 pm tonight.

The two individuals were previously arrested by the Selangor MACC in 2023 and charged at the Kuala Lumpur Court under Section 420 of the Penal Code in connection with the same project in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.