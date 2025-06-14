Two killed, one injured in head-on crash in Machang

KOTA BHARU: Two people were killed and another was injured when two cars collided head-on along Jalan Machang–Kuala Krai, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abdul Samad, early this morning.

Machang district police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said the accident occurred at 12.05 am and involved a Honda Accord heading in the Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu direction and a Perodua Axia.

He said the Honda Accord driver, a man, was killed on the spot, and the female driver of the Perodua Axia died while receiving emergency treatment at Hospital Machang.

A teenage girl travelling in the Perodua Axia was injured and taken to Hospital Machang.

“Preliminary investigations found that the Honda Accord went out of control and collided with the oncoming Perodua Axia,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Shafiki said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information on the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Fatin Nurhanis Ibrahim at 011-1454020 or the Machang police operations room at 09-9751222.

Machang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Suhaimi Razali said the two drivers and the Perodua Axia passenger were trapped in the wreckage of the crash.

“Firemen used power unit rescue tools to remove the victims,” he said when contacted.