KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians held at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba for the past 18 years, have arrived safely in the country today, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said Mohammed Farik Amin, 48, and Mohammed Nazir Lep, 47, would undergo a rehabilitation process before reuniting with their families.

“Both individuals were received in good and healthy condition. They are very grateful to return home and finally reunite with their families.

“However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has instructed them to undergo an assessment process and subsequently enter a comprehensive rehabilitation phase before reintegrating into society,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Razarudin, both men have displayed a positive and open attitude towards the evaluation and rehabilitation process, expressing strong commitment to becoming progressive members of society.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will ensure they achieve it,“ he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in a statement, said the United States had repatriated the two Malaysians detained at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp since 2006.

Mohammed Farik, also known as Zaid (Zubair), and Mohammed Nazir, also referred to as Bashir Lep (Lillie), were held at the camp since 2003 for alleged involvement with militant groups Jemaah Islamiah and Al-Qaeda.

On Aug 30, 2021, Mohammed Farik and Mohammed Nazir were brought before the United States Naval Base Court at Guantanamo Bay in connection with the Bali bombing incident in Indonesia in 2002.