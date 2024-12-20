KUALA LUMPUR: The two Malaysians who were repatriated by the United States Department of Defence after being detained at Guantanamo Bay for the past 18 years will undergo a comprehensive reintegration plan to ensure their well-being, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a social media post today, Saifuddin Nasution said that the plan was designed to ensure holistic rehabilitation and facilitate their reintegration into society.

“The Malaysia MADANI Unity Government is compassionate and mindful of the welfare of the two Malaysian citizens who have returned from the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.

“This programme is meticulously structured into three main phases, each balancing individual rehabilitation and social harmony. Complementing this plan, a strict monitoring mechanism has also been outlined to ensure its effectiveness,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution noted that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would conduct continuous monitoring, including regular visits, to assess the progress of their rehabilitation and ensure their welfare remained safeguarded.

This approach, he said, not only reflected the government’s commitment to the well-being of all citizens but also underscored the Malaysia MADANI values, which prioritised second chances and social justice.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that the United States had repatriated Mohammed Farik Amin, 48, also known as Zaid (Zubair), and Mohammed Nazir Lep, 47, also known as Bashir Lep (Lillie), who had been detained at Guantanamo Bay since 2006 over alleged involvement with militant groups Jemaah Islamiah and Al-Qaeda.

On Aug 30, 2021, Mohammed Farik and Mohammed Nazir were brought before the United States Naval Base Court at Guantanamo Bay in connection with the 2002 Bali bombing incident in Indonesia.