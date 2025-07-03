Two men arrested for fake pistol incident after traffic accident in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a fake pistol following a traffic accident in Taman Desa. The incident occurred late last night, prompting the victim to file a police report shortly after midnight.

According to Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, the altercation began when the victim’s Honda City was sideswiped by a red Toyota Yaris around 11pm. The argument escalated when one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a black pistol and pointed it at the complainant.

Investigations later confirmed the weapon was a replica pistol, purchased by one of the suspects through the TikTok app. Both individuals have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations. They face charges under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation firearm.