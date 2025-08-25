Two men arrested for Kanowit shooting incident, vehicle found burned

SIBU: Police have detained two men following a shooting incident in the Simpang Jalan Majau-Kanowit-Song area of Kanowit district last night.

Kanowit district police chief DSP Junical Ujal confirmed both suspects were arrested at separate locations.

One suspect is believed to be the owner of the vehicle used in the shooting incident.

Police received a report around 8.30 pm about a man who fired shots before fleeing in a Toyota vehicle.

Officers found the burned vehicle frame on Jalan Penyulau later that same night.

No injuries were reported from the shooting incident according to police statements.

Investigations into the case are currently ongoing under police supervision.

Police have advised the public against speculating about the details of this case. – Bernama