KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for rioting with weapons in a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles in front of an entertainment centre recently.

Agilan Gunasegaran, 26, and Anbu Selvan Ganesan, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge of participating in the riot and possessing a knife used to attack in front of an entertainment centre in Jalan Klang Lama, near here at 6.18am on Jan 29.

The charge is under Section 148 of the Penal Co which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivi’Asnita Zaina’Larifin did not offer bail to the two men, but lawyer Varghese Onny asked the court to allow his clients to be granted bail on the grounds that they were supporting their families.

“Agilan works as a barber with an income of RM1,800 while Anbu Selvam is a factory worker who is a disabled person card holder with an income of RM1,500. Please grant bail to both accused,“ pleaded the lawyer to the court.

Magistrate M.S Arunjothy allowed each accused to be granted bail of RM1,500 with one surety and fixed April 18 for mention of the case.

Last week, three men, including an 18-year-old teenager involved in the same incident, were charged with similar charges.

Previously, a 48-second video went viral through a Facebook account showing two vehicles being driven recklessly and seen deliberately crashing into a group of men in the area.

A man was seen being thrown after being hit by a Toyota Hilux while another vehicle, a Toyota Vios, also crashed into more people gathered in the area.