BUTTERWORTH: Two friends, one of them a person with disability, were charged at two separate proceedings at the Sessions Court here today related to an armed robbery involving 160 packets of jewellery three weeks ago.

In the first proceeding, Muhammad Zaim Goh Abdullah, 42, and Mah Cheow Chuen, 43, who suffers from a physical disability to his right hand, plead not guilty to a joint charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code of robbing a 27-year-old man of two gunny sacks containing 160 packets of jewellery, together with another male accomplice who is at large.

The charges, read out in front of Judge Nurzafirah Mohamed Ali, state that they used a parang during the robbery at a premise in Bagan Ajam at 7.35 pm on Dec 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Nadia Jamal, representing the prosecution did not offer bail as it was not allowed under the charge, while both the accused, who were unrepresented, appealed, with Muhammad Zaim Goh stating that he had to support his wife and both his parents, while Mah had to support his wife, his five children and his mother.

The judge then allowed bail of RM8,000 each with one surety and set Jan 15 for case re-mention.

In the second proceeding, Magistrate Siti Zulaikha Nordin @ Ghani sentenced both accused to a fine of RM3,000 after they plead guilty to possessing stolen goods.

Muhammad Zaim Goh plead guilty to the charge of possessing a laptop and a vape belonging to a man, 35, at Jalan Perwira, Permatang Tinggi at 12.50 pm on Dec 17, while Mah plead guilty to having a Samsung Tab gadget, a speaker unit and seven vape of various brands belonging to the same man at Persiaran Seksyen 6/36, Bandar Putra Bertam at 2.20 pm the same day.

Both men were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code and the case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Airina Syazreena Zainurin, while both accused were unrepresented.