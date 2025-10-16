Sivasangari falls to Olivia Weaver in Silicon Valley Open final

NATIONAL women’s squash star S. Sivasangari fell short in her bid for the Silicon Valley Open title against American Olivia Weaver in Redwood City, California.

The third-seeded Malaysian could not match the precision and pace of the 30-year-old American player who fully capitalised on her home ground advantage.

Weaver secured a 12-10, 4-11, 11-4, 11-4 victory over Sivasangari in a match lasting 47 minutes.

World number eight Sivasangari paid the price for some costly errors especially in the first and third games of the final.

Weaver tightened her grip and dominated the court during the fourth game to secure her win.

Sivasangari had previously defeated American Amanda Sobhy and Egypt’s Salma Hany in earlier tournament rounds.

Hopes were high that Sivasangari could capture the title from defending champion Weaver after those impressive victories.

Weaver ultimately claimed her 11th career title on the Professional Squash Association World Tour with this victory. – Bernama