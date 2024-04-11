Two of six Malaysians detained in Thailand have prior drug-related records - Kelantan Police

KOTA BHARU: Two of the six Malaysians arrested in Golok, Thailand, on Nov 1, have previous records involving drug offences, said Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

“This case is still under investigation and we are leaving it to the Thai police,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusoff said he could not comment further on the six individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking, as the case involved laws of a neighbouring country.

“I cannot confirm whether (the drugs) were intended for personal use or distribution. However, their urine tests came back positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

When asked about two of the suspects who were believed to have entered Thailand illegally, Mohd Yusoff stated that the matter was not within police jurisdiction but under the authority of relevant agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The media had earlier reported that six Malaysians, including a dikir barat singer from Kelantan, were arrested at a hotel in Sungai Golok last Friday for alleged possession of 6,000 Yaba pills.