Two sisters killed in Kuala Berang landslide

KUALA BERANG: Two sisters were killed in a landslide that buried their house in Kampung Bukit Apit, Ajil, here at 4.30 pm today.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Terengganu chapter director, Hassan ‘As’ari Omar, said the two victims’ brother was found injured.

“At the time of the incident, only three victims were in the house. The injured victim, identified as Uzair Azman, 17, was rescued at 5.17 pm.

“The deceased are Uzair’s younger sisters. The first victim was recovered at 6.32 pm, followed by the second at 6.59 pm,” he said at the scene.

The bodies of the two sisters were found in what is believed to be the living room, based on the residence’s floor plan provided to rescuers.

Hassan ‘As’ari said the search and rescue (SAR) operation involved 76 personnel from various agencies and lasted about two hours. Rescuers faced challenges due to the rubble and the structure of the house.

“Uzair and the remains of his two sisters have been sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for further action,” he said, confirming that the SAR operation ended at 7 pm.

Earlier, Bernama reported that three individuals, believed to be from the same family, were trapped in the landslide at Kampung Bukit Apit, Ajil.

Hassan ‘As’ari said although the land behind the house was not very elevated, continuous rain had increased the risk of further collapses.

“Therefore, I urge nearby residents to vacate their homes immediately for safety reasons,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim said alternative housing had been arranged for the victims’ family. Assistance will also be provided for the burial arrangements.

“We will also extend suitable aid to the victim who is being treated at the hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant for Student Affairs at SMK Ajil, Zubaidi Mohd, said the two sisters who perished were active in sports and had brought pride to the school.

“They contributed significantly to the school’s achievements in sports such as cross-country and athletics. Their passing is a great loss to us,” he said.