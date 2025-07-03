Two students killed in motorcycle-car accident in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Two secondary school students died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car in an incident on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 near the Matahari Height traffic light intersection heading towards Paroi, here, last night.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said in the incident at about 8.30 pm, the motorcyclist and pillion rider, aged 15 and 16 respectively, were confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a Honda Jazz driven by an 18-year-old teenager with a 17-year-old male passenger was travelling from Senawang towards Paroi.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, the driver of the car is believed to have failed to stop at a red traffic light and hit a Modenas Kriss motorcycle ridden by the two victims and a Honda Vario motorcycle coming from the left,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that as a result of the collision, both victims were confirmed dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the car as well as the rider and pillion passenger of the other motorcycle involved suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for further treatment.

Mohamad Hatta said the bodies of both victims were then taken to the Forensic Department of the Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also asked any individual with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer of the case, Insp G. Sankar, at 014-6000353 or come to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.