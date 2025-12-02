PETALING JAYA: Two individuals have been arrested following a viral video of people who were spotted releasing three pythons into a drain along Jalan Persiaran Putra in Putra Heights.

According to New Straits Times, Selangor Pehilitan director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh said they received a complaint from the Putra Heights police station on Feb 11.

“Together with the police, we checked their house and found a live reticulated python there,“ he was quoted as saying.

The snake was between 3.5 metres and 4.5 metres long.

The suspects who were arrested for owning wildlife without a valid licence under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 had reportedly failed to produce any documents of ownership of the snake.

Wan Mohd Adib added that the suspects confessed that they were the individuals in the viral video.

“The two have been released on police bail while further investigations are being conducted.”

According to Wan Mohd Adib, the snake will be brought back to Selangor Perhilitan for safe-keeping as it is considered evidence in this case.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, stated that investigations revealed the pythons were released in mid-January.

Wan Azlan added that the report was lodged by a local man at 10.15am on Feb 3 based on a video that showed three men releasing three pythons into the large drain.