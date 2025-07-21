UKM procurement irregularities found in RM66.64 million tenders

KUALA LUMPUR: Three out of seven procurement tenders by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) worth RM66.64 million did not comply with stipulated procedures, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2025.

The report, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, highlighted serious irregularities in tender procurement and governance at the university.

The UKM Tender Procurement Committee selected companies not recommended by the Technical Evaluation Committee, Financial Evaluation Committee, and Pre-Tender Committee.

“There were serious irregularities and weaknesses in the tender procurement process and procurement management governance at UKM,“ the report stated.

It further noted that the Pre-Tender Committee endorsed a company that had failed at the Tender Evaluation Committee level for a project involving the upgrading and replacement of 16 elevator units.

The Vice-Chancellor, as Procurement Committee chairman, is responsible for ensuring proper governance under subsection 12(3) of the UKM Constitution.

UKM also failed to appoint a Ministry of Finance (MoF) representative to the Procurement Committee, while the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) representative did not attend meetings for the three tenders.

Non-compliances included selecting a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) equipment supplier that did not meet integration specifications and advancing a technically disqualified company for food catering services to the final tender stage.

A tender was awarded to a company listed for ailing projects in elevator replacement works, disregarding recommendations from three evaluation committees.

This led to the contract being awarded to an incapable firm.

The National Audit Department recommended revising UKM’s procurement guidelines to align with Treasury Circulars and ensuring strict monitoring of LINAC supply and elevator works at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM).

“Disciplinary action is also recommended against officers and committee members involved,“ the report added. – Bernama