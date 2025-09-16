Ukraine seeks closer ties with Malaysia as ASEAN’s global role grows

KUALA LUMPUR: Ukraine is intensifying its engagement with ASEAN and seeking deeper cooperation with Malaysia as the bloc’s global influence continues to grow.

Foreign and Interparliamentary Ties Committee Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Merezhko stated that ASEAN carries significant political, economic, and cultural weight.

“We see huge potential in this region and I am very optimistic about developing our relations, especially with such a strategically important country as Malaysia,“ he told reporters during the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly General Assembly.

Merezhko noted that Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship provides Kyiv with an important channel to strengthen ties through the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly where Ukraine holds observer status.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of cooperation despite ongoing economic relations and trade during the conflict.

Ukraine sees vast potential to expand ties with Malaysia in areas including trade, agriculture, defence technology, and post-war reconstruction.

Malaysia could play a vital role in Ukraine’s reconstruction with opportunities in food security and advanced defence technology including drones.

Merezhko acknowledged Malaysia’s provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine as a positive starting point for deeper economic cooperation.

On the current situation, he emphasised that Ukraine remains a vibrant democracy with government and opposition united in defending the nation.

“Politically speaking, the situation is stable. It doesn’t matter whether it is the ruling party or the opposition, when it comes to security and the defence of our country, we are totally united,“ he added. – Bernama