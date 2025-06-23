UM crowned champion of 31st Environmental Debate Competition

SERI ISKANDAR: Universiti Malaya (UM) emerged as the champion of the 31st Environmental Debate Competition held at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) here tonight, defeating 28 other institutions of higher learning.

Represented by four debaters – Azhad Hafiz Md Razip Han, 22, Khairul Nur Ayuni Rodzan Khairul, 22, Aiesya Salsabila Mohd Radzuan, 23, and Ali Hydar Hafizi, 23 – UM took home the challenge trophy, accompanying trophy, RM12,000 cash prize, and certificates of participation.

Although his team finished as runner-up, Ahmad Idzhad Hamzie, 21, a second-year Petroleum Engineering student, was named Best Debater and awarded a cash prize of RM2,000.

Azhad Hafiz described the win as a hard-earned triumph, marking the team’s long-awaited success after coming in second place in 2019.

“Back in 2019, we reached the final but only managed to be runners-up. This year, Alhamdulillah, we proved that UM can be champions,” he told Bernama.

He added that environmental debate posed a unique challenge, requiring in-depth knowledge and understanding of issues to construct strong arguments.

UTP secured second place and received an accompanying trophy, RM7,000, and certificates, while Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) came in third, winning RM2,000, a trophy, and certificates.

The prizes were presented by deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), Datuk Nor Yahati Awang.

Also present were UTP provost Datuk Ir Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Professor Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain, who also chairs the University Debate Council (MADUM), and Petronas Group Health, Safety, Security and Environment vice president, Zamri Japar.

In her speech, Yahati said the competition aligns with national aspirations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 on quality education.

“Early exposure to intellectual discourse not only sharpens students’ critical thinking but also nurtures a sense of responsibility for environmental protection.

“This competition serves not only as an academic platform but also as a key avenue to spread the message that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility involving government, private sector, academia, and the public,” she said.

She added that NRES believes environmental awareness should begin in schools and continue through higher education, proving that education can be a powerful driver for sustainable change.

The event was organised by the Department of Environment (DOE) in collaboration with MADUM, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).