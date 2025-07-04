KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s annual branch-level meetings, starting today, should help strengthen the party, address current political challenges and plan for its continued relevance in a changing political environment.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said this is the time for party members to refine their efforts, voice the concerns of the grassroots and strengthen unity with wisdom and cohesion.

“May these annual meetings serve as a solid foundation for us to reinforce our struggle and continue to serve with full commitment and dedication,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also wished all UMNO branch delegates, including those from the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings across the country, good luck in the conferences that will run from today until May 25.

On March 12, the UMNO Supreme Council decided on the dates for the branch annual meetings from April 7 to May 25, the division delegates meetings from June 9 to July 27 and the party’s general assembly from Aug 20 to 23.