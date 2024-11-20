UMNO, Selangor UMNO given more time to settle SRC’s RM19.5 million suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has given a one-week extension to UMNO and Selangor UMNO to update the court on the settlement of a lawsuit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and two of its subsidiaries over the allegation that the parties had received RM19.5 million from the companies in 2015.

Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan allowed the request made by lawyers Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, who acted for UMNO and Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, who appeared for Selangor UMNO.

The matter was not objected to by lawyer Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, who appeared for the plaintiffs (SRC, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd).

“As we indicated to My Lord, the settlement talks are progressing and we are seeking a few more days until Nov 27,” said Razlan.

The court then fixed Nov 27 for the parties to update on the settlement.

The plaintiffs filed the two suits in May 2021, the first of which is to recover RM16 million that was allegedly transferred to UMNO.

The companies claimed that UMNO knew, or ought to have known, that the money belonged to SRC and that UMNO had no basis to receive the funds.

The second suit is to recover RM3.5 million from Selangor UMNO, a sum which they claimed had been wrongfully received by the party.