Umrah fraud case: Police receive 31 reports so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received 31 reports related to an umrah fraud case, involving a total loss of RM2.1 million, as of today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that 19 reports were made by victims, while 11 reports were lodged by agents representing smaller groups.

“Additionally, one report was made by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture,” he added, when contacted.

Regarding the eight individuals, including a married couple who own a travel agency, who are currently under remand until tomorrow to assist in the investigation, he said that the police would apply for an extension of the remand order.

On Wednesday, a team from the Selangor Contingent Commercial Crime Investigation Department conducted an inspection at the travel agency’s office in Sepang, Selangor.

That same evening, the managing director of the travel agency held a press conference in the capital. The situation turned chaotic when the man was detained to assist in the investigation, following the company’s failure to transport over 300 umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land.

Initial investigations found that the company began its operations in 2022, and has been operating from three-storey premises in Sepang since October of last year.